FIFA to investigate violent clash beween Spain and Argentina after World Cup final

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FIFA has opened a disciplinary investigation into the ugly scenes which marred the end of Sunday's World Cup final involving several Argentina players and coaches physically attacking members of the Spain team.

A Ferran Torres goal in the 106th minute sealed a 1-0 win for Spain to secure La Roja's second World Cup, but the game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey had already been disrupted by Argentinian indiscipline with Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández sent off by referee Slavko Vincic for a 90th minute foul on Pau Cubarsí.

At the end of the game, footage has emerged of Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina hitting Spain's Eric García and Rodri, while Argentina coach Roberto Ayala was also seen to strike Dani Olmo.

And FIFA has now confirmed that it has opened a disciplinary review to assess whether to take further action.

Leandro Paredes scuffled with Eric Garcia in the aftermath of the final. Getty

A FIFA statement said,"Following an assessment of the relevant match reports for the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, and in line with article 36 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FDC with regard to the post-match incidents.

"Further details will be communicated by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee once the prosecutor's report has been completed."

Argentina's Fernandez became the first player to be sent off in a World Cup final since John Heitinga was dismissed while playing for the Netherlands in the 2010 final against Spain in Johannesburg, South Africa.