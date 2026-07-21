Topps releasing trading card of Lionel Messi, infant Lamine Yamal

Open Extended Reactions

Topps is creating a trading card of a photo that became a sensation during the World Cup of Argentina's Lionel Messi holding Spain's Lamine Yamal, the company said Monday.

Messi, whom many consider soccer's greatest player, was photographed holding Yamal, then an infant and now a 19-year-old rising star at Barcelona, the club where Messi became a star and won numerous trophies.

The iconic Messi & Yamal photoshoot is going on a 1-of-1 trading card 🥹



Arriving in Topps Stadium Club UCC later this year. pic.twitter.com/gDWljwXLJ7 — Topps (@Topps) July 20, 2026

The two met in Sunday's World Cup final, with Yamal and Spain defeating Messi and Argentina 1-0.

According to a Topps' post on X, the card will be numbered 1-of-1 and inserted into boxes of Topps Stadium Club UCC, to be released later this year.

Playing for Barcelona at the time of the initial meeting with Yamal, Messi took part in a fundraising drive for UNICEF and wound up holding the player who could be the future face of the sport.

Before Spain's win over Argentina, Messi was asked about the chance encounter between the two years ago.

"That photo is incredible," Messi said Friday. "I took a picture with him when he was a baby. The fact that we're both playing in the World Cup now is crazy."

The 2026 final was a potential changing of the guard with the 39-year-old Messi likely playing in his final World Cup and Yamal playing in his first for Spain.

After both players take some time off after playing in 8 games each at this summer's World Cup, Yamal will return to training ahead of the 2026-27 LaLiga season while Messi will rejoin MLS side Inter Miami CF as it resumes league play after taking a break for the FIFA tournament.

ESPN writer Dan Hajducky contributed to this report. Information from The Associated Press was also used.