Erling Haaland, Vozinha gain most followers on Instagram during World Cup

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Spain might have gained the most on the field after winning the 2026 World Cup on Sunday. But when it comes to Instagram followers, a star on another European national team left the tournament on top: Erling Haaland.

The Norway striker gained 32.1 million followers during the 39-day tournament, according to data posted by Sportico on Monday. Haaland scored seven goals, tied with Jude Bellingham for third during the event and one fewer than Lionel Messi and two fewer than Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappé. Haaland played a key role in Norway reaching the quarterfinals and winning their first-ever World Cup knockout game.

No. 2 on Sportico's list was an unlikely figure: Cape Verde goalie Vozinha. The 40-year-old player had a breakout performance against Spain in the group stage, saving seven shots and winning man of the match in a 0-0 draw. He gained 29.2 million followers, 14 million of which were gained in the four days after facing Spain. Vozinha subsequently became one of the tournament's biggest stories.

Bellingham (12 million) slotted in at No. 3, while Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (11.4 million) and Spain's Lamine Yamal (11 million) rounded out the top five. Ronaldo remains the most followed athlete on Instagram at 677 million and counting.

Two stars playing in possibly their final World Cups followed Yamal on the list, with Brazil's Neymar gaining 7.7 million and Messi acquiring 7.5 million. Messi boasts 514 million followers and counting, the second most of any athlete on Instagram.

The rest of the top 10 included 17-year-old Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora (6.6 million), France star Michael Olise (5.7 million) and Brazil winger Endrick (5.6 million).