Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal to move for Spain World Cup winner Williams

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Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is of interest to Arsenal now he's won the World Cup, while Manchester United and Aston Villa are interested in Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams could move on this summer. Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

- Arsenal have made fresh contact for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, TEAMtalk reports. The 24-year-old is reportedly one of the Gunners' priorities now Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers is joining Chelsea, as manager Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen on the flanks, and he could be signed for €90 million due to a release clause in his contract. Liverpool and Barcelona have also shown interest in the Spain international, who registered the assist for the winning goal scored by Ferran Torres in the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday. Meanwhile, The Sun claims Arsenal remain interested in Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa to replace Ben White.

- Manchester United and Aston Villa are interested in Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, says Fabrizio Romano. Both clubs have reportedly made contact with the Toffees regarding a move for the 26-year-old, but United are struggling to make progress as they aren't able to do anything before offloading winger Marcus Rashford. Previous reports have indicated that an offer worth in the region of £70 million could be required to land Ndiaye, who scored six goals and provided three assists in 32 Premier League matches last season.

- Tottenham Hotspur have joined United and Villa in looking at Como attacking midfielder Martin Baturina, Calciomercato reports. The three Premier League clubs are reported to be at the front of the queue for the 23-year-old Croatia international's signature after he showed glimpses of his potential at the 2026 World Cup. The Serie A club could be open to parting ways with Baturina for a fee of around €80 million.

- United are also exploring a move for Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr, Footmercato reports. United are reported to have made an inquiry for the 28-year-old, but while he isn't currently seen as the No. 1 option, there is optimism that a £40 million deal could be completed if they decide to due to him being a fan of the club. Sarr was a standout performer at the World Cup for Senegal, scoring four goals in four matches.

- AFC Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi is attracting interest from Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur, according to iNews. The Cherries are ready to stand firm as they fend off suitors for the 20-year-old, with the club keen to hold onto all of their key players amid preparations for next season's UEFA Europa League. It is reported that even offers to sign Kroupi worth £100 million would be dismissed.

- Chelsea are interested in Newcastle left back Lewis Hall. TEAMtalk reports that the Blues are monitoring the 21-year-old's situation, but it is reported that he is currently prioritizing a switch to Manchester United should he leave St. James' Park. Real Madrid's Álvaro Carreras, 23, is also among the names being considered by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy as they look to find a long-term replacement for Spain international Marc Cucurella, who made the switch to the Bernabeu for €55 million last month.

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Other rumors

- Arsenal among two other Premier League clubs competing against Manchester United and Internazionale for AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone. (L'Equipe)

- Al Hilal have shown interest in Internazionale center back Alessandro Bastoni, who has been linked with a €70 million move to Barcelona. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Aston Villa have identified West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville as a potential replacement for Chelsea-bound Morgan Rogers. (TalkSPORT)

- Newcastle are in the race for Nottingham Forest full back Neco Williams. (Football Insider)

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- Aston Villa and Argentina international goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has agreed personal terms with Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Ipswich Town have reached an agreement to sign Fulham defender Issa Diop. (Footmercato)

- Hull City have made an approach for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey. (TEAMtalk)

- RB Leipzig are keen on Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani. (Philipp Hinze)

- Tottenham Hotspur could move on teenage winger Mikey Moore, who was on loan at Rangers last season. (Daily Mail)

- Southampton are expected to dismiss interest in winger Leo Scienza from Leeds United. (Football Insider)

- Aston Villa and Newcastle are interested in Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, who could be signed for a fee worth £25 million. (TEAMtalk)