Tottenham Hotspur sign Alice Sombath from OL Lyonnes in club-record deal

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Alice Sombath has signed with Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Alice Sombath for a club-record fee from OL Lyonnes.

The 22-year-old defender was a prime target for Martin Ho's team following an impressive start to the transfer window, signing Shekiera Martinez, Kirsty Hanson, Victoria Pelova, Caitlin Dijkstra and Selma Panengstuen.

Sombath brings plenty of experience to Spurs despite her age, including Champions League experience, having played in the competition for Lyon and winning the 2021-22 edition. She has played key roles in Lyon's recent domestic dominance winning eight domestic trophies.

It is understood Sombath's move surpasses Signe Gaupset's record of £375,000 sources have told ESPN.

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