Jhon Durán joins Benfica, the seventh club of his career at 22

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Jhon Durán has joined Benfica on loan from Al Nassr, meaning that he is now on the seventh club of his career at just 22-years-old.

The initial loan fee is €6.1 million ($6.9m.) The agreement also includes an option to make the move permanent for €30m ($34.2m.)

Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Durán is already on the seventh club of his career at just 22. Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Colombian international has played in the English Premier League, the MLS, the Saudi Pro League, the Turkish Süper Lig and the Russian Premier League. He will now be playing in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

"I still say it's the biggest club in Portugal. I'm very grateful to be here. I want to give it my all! I want to work hard and help the team. I always like to do my best, but I have to work at it. I want to contribute everything I've got, just as they can help me too," Durán said in a statement on Benfica's website.

"I have very high expectations of being here. I want to play well, give it my all and be crowned champion. I want to work hard to repay all the love they [Benfica fans] have shown me through their messages."

Striker Durán's career began at Colombian club Envigado in 2019, before his performances there earnt him a move to MLS side Chicago Fire -- who recently announced the signing of Robert Lewandowski -- in 2022.

In 2023, Durán joined Aston Villa and famously scored the winner for the Birmingham club in their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich in 2024, sending Villa fans into a frenzy.

However, despite his cult hero status at Villa, Durán joined Al Nassr in January 2025 and played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

But before too long, Durán was on the move again. Six months after joining Al Nassr, he headed to Fenerbahce -- managed at the time by José Mourinho, although the Portuguese coach was sacked less than a month later.

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- Ange Postecoglou joins Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr as head coach

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In February 2026, Durán joined Zenit Saint. Petersburg on loan after his Fenerbahce loan was cancelled.

The journeyman striker will now play for Marco Silva's Benfica, who will be seeking to win the Primeira Liga title. They went unbeaten last season under Mourinho -- who has since rejoined Real Madrid as head coach of the Spanish giants -- but finished third while Porto won the league.

Perhaps Durán may settle at Benfica -- something that has not yet happened for him in his professional career so far.