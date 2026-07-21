Alex Baena makes history with World Cup triumph, becomes first player to achieve unique feat

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Álex Baena has made history following his role in Spain's World Cup triumph.

The Atlético Madrid winger became a hugely important member of Luis De La Fuente's Spain team that conquered the world and lifted their second title at Metlife Stadium on Sunday night.

Spain's extra time 1-0 win over Argentina in the World Cup final may well have seen the football superstar baton passed from Lionel Messi to Lamine Yamal, but there was also a piece of history made.

Baena effectively completed international football by the age of 25, as he added the World Cup Crown to his Euros and Olympic triumphs from 2024.

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De La Fuente selected Baena for the 2024 Euros, where he came off the bench in the 1-0 wins over Italy and Albania in the group stages.

He then went on to star for Spain's Olympics team in that same summer, scoring two goals on the way to glory as they beat France 5-3 in the final in Paris.

Baena was on the bench and was an unused substitute for Spain's opening 0-0 draw with Cape Verde, but was then a started in every other match on the road to glory, including the World Cup final.

He scored his only goal in the 1-0 win over Uruguay, while he also picked up an assist against Austria in the Round of 32.

Alex Baena played a major role in Spain winning the World Cup. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Only two players have ever won their continental tournament, the Olympics and the World Cup -- Messi and Ángel Di María.

The pair won Olympic gold at Beijing 2008, before finally winning the Copa America in 2021 and of course lifting the World Cup in Qatar a year later.

Baena becomes the first European to win all three, and the first to win them all consecutively.