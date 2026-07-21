Pulisic unveils AC Milan 2026-27 away kit inspired by Champions League final clashes with Liverpool

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AC Milan

AC Milan have rolled out their new away kit for the 2026-27 season, which is directly inspired by the two UEFA Champions League finals the club reached in 2005 and 2007, facing Liverpool on both occasions.

It's fitting then that the Rossoneri have pulled in Filippo Inzaghi as the face of the launch campaign, given the wiry former striker's involvement in the second of those two clashes.

The white shirt carries a motto often cited by Milan fans in times of adversity. On the back of the neck reads the phrase: "After Istanbul, there's always Athens."

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Milan were on the receiving end of one the most stunning comebacks of all time in 2005 when, having been 3-0 up at halftime in Istanbul, Liverpool battled back to 3-3 and won the final in a penalty shootout. However, the Rossoneri were able to exact their revenge two years later when two goals from Inzaghi claimed a 2-1 victory in Athens and the most recent of the Serie A giants' seven European Cup triumphs.

AC Milan

While it was Andrea Pirlo and Kaká providing the assists for Inzaghi on that fateful night in the Greek capital, the 52-year-old is now flanked (at least in a marketing sense) by Christian Pulisic, who features prominently in the promo.

Having come into the tournament carrying an injury, the United States star failed to ignite at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the co-hosts saw their campaign come to a disappointing end in the round of 16 with a heavy defeat to Belgium.

That 4-1 loss was particularly painful for Pulisic, who sustained a bone bruise and microfracture in his lower leg during the game and will now be sidelined for several weeks. But if the winger needs a reminder of the importance of persistence as he works his way back to fitness and then faces the prospect of going again for the USMNT, it's right there on the back of his jersey.

Adidas

Milan aren't the only Serie A big hitters to go early with their away kit release either, as Juventus followed suit by unveiling their latest change shirt.

Pink has been a popular color for Juve over the years, harking back to the club's first kits in their formative years around the turn of the 20th century, before they adopted their now-signature blacks and white stripes.

This latest pink jersey is particularly smart, with the two-tone collar and sleeve cuffs framing things nicely and the Adidas trefoil logo always a welcome addition.

Sadly for Milan and Juve, neither club will be wearing these kits in the Champions League next term, after they were both bumped out of Serie A's top four places by AS Roma and Como on a dramatic final day of the 2025-26 season.