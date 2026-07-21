Gary Neville slams Argentina: 'Without Messi, they'd struggle to get to the semifinals'

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Gary Neville has sharply criticised Argentina's style of play in the World Cup final defeat to Spain and is the latest pundit to slam Lionel Scaloni's men for their tactics.

On The Overlap, during a discussion about Argentina's performance against Spain with Roy Keane and Ian Wright, Neville said the former world champions played like a "bag of s--."

"Let's be clear, they played really poor in the game. What I will say is to stay in the game as long as they did, you've got to hand it to them. Well done to them," he said. "But they played like a bag of s---.

Argentina have been criticised by a number of pundits for how they played against Spain in the World Cup final and for the scuffles that broke out after the final whistle. Lars Baron/Getty Images

"Sometimes, if it looks like s--- and it smells like s---, it is s---. What we watched was a performance that was really poor. And they've played at times poorly but they've got massive chemistry and fierce competitiveness that gets them through.

"And they've got an incredible player up top [Lionel Messi] that, to be fair, gets them over the line. Without him, and I said this in the last tournament, they are a team that would struggle to get to the semifinals."

Keane was less critical of Argentina and attempted to defend the aggressive style they applied against Spain in the World Cup final.

Speaking to Wright, the former Manchester United captain said: "I think you're so disrespectful to Argentina. You have to find different ways to win. You don't have to like it but don't you admire them a little bit?"

Ex-Arsenal striker Wright said that La Albiceleste were "very antagonising" but said that he also respects what they are capable of doing, such as the extraordinary comeback against Egypt in the round of 16.

Argentina have been criticised by a number of pundits for the way they played in the final and for the ugly scenes that unfolded after the final whistle.

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Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart labelled the team's behaviour 'disgusting' on BBC, while Wayne Rooney said the post-match confrontations -- in which Leandro Paredes choked Spain's Eric García -- was "really poor."

Micah Richards also echoed the thoughts of his fellow BBC pundits, and specifically criticised Paredes.

"Paredes doesn't need to do that, he's better than that, and it doesn't stop there -- it keeps going and going and going.

"We all know what it's like to lose a game, we can be very frustrated, but this is not good enough -- it's not a good look at all."