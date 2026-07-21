The players who played no minutes at the World Cup -- who were the unlucky few?

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The World Cup has come to an end after six weeks of intense competition and for most it is a time for a well-deserved rest.

For some though, this will be a World Cup that is remembered for doing very little.

With 1,248 players selected, most of them earned at least some minutes at some point.

But there were a handful of players who were unlucky enough to travel out to the United States, Mexico and Canada and not manage a single minute on the pitch.

Here are 10 of the most notable players who failed to get onto the pitch during this World Cup.

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N'Golo Kanté (France)

N'Golo Kanté could not throw back the years at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The former Chelsea and Leicester midfielder may be 35 now but there is no doubt that he can do a job and for him not to get onto the pitch at all feels almost like a disservice by Didier Deschamps.

Kanté, who played a critical role in the French midfield during their 2018 World Cup triumph was not even afforded a moment on the pitch during the third-placed playoff defeat to England.

Kobbie Mainoo (England)

Kobbie Mainoo was the only England outfield player who did not get onto the pitch at the World Cup. Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

England may have a stacked midfield but there is no doubt Kobbie Mainoo will feel aggrieved at sitting out the entire tournament.

Mainoo started for England in the 2024 Euros final but fast forward two years and he was the only England outfielder not to get any minutes, after illness ruled him out of the third-placed playoff.

Víctor Muñoz (Spain)

Injury prevented Victor Muñoz from getting minutes for Spain. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liverpool's new signing Victor Muñoz was a part of the Spain squad that won the World Cup, but not in a playing capacity.

The former Osasuna forward did not get onto the pitch at all after injury ruled him out of the first few matches of the tournament.

David Raya (Spain)

David Raya won the Premier League golden glove but had to settle for No 2 with Spain. Getty

Another member of the Spain World Cup winning squad, but again not with any minutes to their name.

Spain's goalkeeping department is in such a healthy state that Luis De La Fuente was able to leave the Premier League golden glove winner on the bench throughout the tournament, with Unai Simón conceding only one goal in the entire World Cup.

James Trafford (England)

James Trafford was not given the opportunity to add to his two England caps at the World Cup. Alex Davidson - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Dean Henderson was chosen in goal for the third-place playoff in place of No. 1 Jordan Pickford but there was no such luck for Manchester City's James Trafford.

The 23-year-old had to settle for a role he has become familiar with at Manchester City of sitting on the bench and he was not afforded any minutes by Thomas Tuchel

Bremer (Brazil)

Bremer was not given the chance to play for Brazil at the World Cup. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Juventus centre back was always unlikely to earn any notable minutes, with Gabriel and Marquinhos clearly their starting pair.

But nonetheless he joins the unwanted list having not played a single minute at the World Cup.

Ronald Araújo (Uruguay)

Injury proved costly to both Ronald Araujo and Uruguay. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Perhaps a little harsh to be on this list as he did pick up an injury just before the tournament which ruled him out of their first two matches against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde, but Araujo playing no minutes for Uruguay was perhaps a direct correlation to their disastrous group stage exit.

Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain)

Alejandro Grimaldo had to watch Marc Cucurella thriving at left back at the World Cup. INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Alejandro Grimaldo had an excellent summer, winning the World Cup with Spain and completing a move from Bayer Leverkusen to Atlético Madrid.

But in the USA, Mexico and Canada itself, he was a mere bystander, as he watched now club rival Marc Cucurella thrive at left back.

Gonçalo Inácio (Portugal)

Gonçalo Inácio did not get onto the field of play for Portugal. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Portugal have a strong defence and Rúben Dias and Renato Veiga formed a pretty useful duo, but Gonçalo Inácio would have still expected to get onto the pitch at some point -- he did not though and so he is another who left frustrated.

Mats Wieffer (Netherlands)

Mats Wieffer could not cash in on Jurrien Timber's injury to play at the World Cup. Ben STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images

With Jurriën Timber injured for the World Cup, I am sure that Matts Wieffer would have thought he had a chance of getting some minutes at this World Cup.

In the end though, he did not manage to get onto the pitch at all, with Denzel Dumfries playing ever single minute at right back for the Dutch this tournament.