Enzo Fernández to 'keep giving his all' for Argentina after World Cup heartbreak

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Argentina's Enzo Fernández has said wearing his country's shirt is the "greatest honour" for him and has pledged to keep giving everything for the team following heartache in the World Cup final.

The 25-year-old Chelsea midfielder, whose red card for a second bookable offence in Sunday night's 1-0 final defeat by Spain proved so costly, took to his official Instagram account as the dust settled on a near-miss for the defending champions.

Fernández, who made no mention of his premature exit in his message to supporters, posted: "As time goes by, you realise there is something much bigger than just a result.

Enzo Fernández had to watch Argentina lose to Spain in the World Cup final from the sidelines, as he was sent off in the dying moments of normal time. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

"For years, this group has represented the team in the best possible way. It teaches that competing isn't just about winning; it's about giving your all for the jersey and never giving up.

"It has been a privilege to be part of a group that always stepped up, competed at the highest level, and defended these colours with pride, humility, and commitment.

"I want to thank all the Argentina fans. Thank you for always being there, for supporting us in every match, for the affection, for the unconditional support, and for making us feel at home anywhere in the world.

"Wearing my country's jersey is the greatest honour of my career, and I will continue to give my all every time I get to defend it."

Fernández, who had been cautioned for dissent eight minutes from the end of normal time, was dismissed three minutes into stoppage time after sending defender Pau Cubarsí cartwheeling with a rash challenge, leaving his teammates to continue their game-long rearguard action a man short.

Argentina eventually succumbed to substitute Ferran Torres' 106th-minute strike as their dreams of a second successive title went up in smoke.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero said on Instagram: "And this time, it just wasn't meant to be. And believe me, it hurts. It hurts deeply, because no one wanted to keep writing this beautiful story more than we did.

"We dreamed of bringing the trophy home again, but it didn't happen. But if there is one thing we will never lack, it is total commitment. We gave it our all.

"We finished second, but we never stopped representing Argentina with the pride and dedication this jersey deserves."

The 28-year-old added: "Today, we have to pick ourselves up, start over, work harder, believe more, and prepare so that this jersey returns to the very top -- right where we placed it ourselves over these past few years.

"Because finals aren't handed to you; you earn them by getting there. And this group -- and whoever comes next -- will keep fighting, united, with the same hope and drive as always."

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Midfielder Leandro Paredes appeared to throw punches at members of the Spain squad as they celebrated their victory, with FIFA subsequently launching an investigation into potential disciplinary breaches following the unsavoury post-match scenes.

Paredes also took to social media and, like Fernández, expressed his pride at Argentina's exploits without addressing any of the negative fallout from the final.

The Boca Juniors player wrote on Instagram: "Thank you Argentina!! I love you today and always.

"Today I write with a heavy heart for not being able to give you the joy our country so deserves, but with my heart full of pride for giving everything we had and raising our flag high once again!

"Thank you to everyone who was part of this team, to this group of players who gave their all to represent this jersey, just like they did until the very last second of every match!"