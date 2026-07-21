Paris FC add Mali's Lassine Sinayoko to fuel PSG rivalry

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Paris FC signed Mali forward Lassine Sinayoko on Tuesday, taking offseason transfer spending for the club majority-owned by France's richest family above €65 million ($74m).

Paris are the biggest spender in Ligue 1 this summer, building for a second year back in the top-tier bankrolled by the LVMH-owning Arnault family. Paris beat cross-street rival Paris Saint-Germain in the league and cup last season.

Paris said the 26-year-old Sinayoko signed a three-year contract, without disclosing the transfer fee paid to Auxerre, where he scored 12 league goals last season.

Lassine Sinayoko has signed for Paris FC. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

The price was reportedly €8m ($9.1m) and follows higher-priced deals for teenage midfielder Patrick Zabi from Stade Reims, Italy defender Diego Coppola from Brighton and winger Pablo Pagis from Lorient.

Paris placed 11th in their Ligue 1 return and are now coached by Liam Rosenior, who briefly led Chelsea last season after starting with their French sister club Strasbourg.

Sinayoko has played 30 games for Mali, scoring 10 goals including three at each of the past two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations. Mali reached the quarterfinals each time.