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Manchester City launched a "Farewell Pep - Office Collection" to auction authenticated items from Guardiola's office for charity.

Fancy yourself a signed Erling Haaland ball honouring his record-breaking journey to 100 Premier League goals? Or what about Pep's desk chair or incense collection? You've got a real variety to choose from with all of the items displayed as part of a virtual office tour coined "Step Inside Pep's Office."

All proceeds go to Manchester City's official registered charity -- City in the Community (CITC). Founded in 1986, the charity was created to support and empower healthier youth and adult lives through football.

Pep Guardiola had a very emotional exit with a farewell at the Etihad Stadium following one final victory for Manchester City against Aston Villa under his management. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Here's a 25-product breakdown:

- 'Pep Training Shirt', current bid £369 ($493.86) -- worn during training in the 25/26 season.

- 'Pep Training 1/4 Zip', current bid £341 ($456.38) -- worn during training in the 25/26 season.

- 'Pep Training Jacket', current bid £538 ($720.04) -- worn during training in the 25/26 season.

- 'Pep Manager's Jacket', current bid £1,900 ($2542.89) -- worn

- 'Pep's Office Chair', current bid £788 ($1054.63) -- the office chair Pep used for the majority of his time in charge.

- 'Pep's Note Collection', current bid £689 ($922.13) -- 2 pitch pads with Pep's original tactics jotted down. As well as 2 of his pens and a masters notepad.

- 'Pep Signed Photo 3 Pack', current bid £295 ($394.82).

- 'Pep's Coffee Cup Set', current bid £436 ($583.53) -- Pep's original coffee cup collection.

- 'Pep's Trinket Set', current bid £657 ($879.31) -- a selection of trinkets that sat on Pep's desk in his office. Includes 2 small turtles, a pebble and a polystyrene, painted star.

- 'Pep's Incense Collection', current bid £207 ($277.04) -- Pep's incense collection that includes incense holder, matches and incense.

- 'Pep's Lamp', current bid £429 ($574.16) -- the lamp that sat on Pep's office desk.

- 'Erling Haaland | 100 Premier League Goals Ball', current bid £5,778 ($7733.07) -- extraordinarily rare collector's piece honouring Erling Haaland's record-breaking journey to 100 Premier League goals.

- 'Pep's Whistle', current bid £385 ($515.27) -- Pep's training whistle.

- 'Pep Guardiola Picture Collage | Framed Goal Net - 1', current bid £441 ($590.22) -- limited-edition framed goal net from Pep Guardiola's final home game in charge of Manchester City.

- 'Pep Guardiola Trophy Haul | Framed Goal Net - 1', current bid £474 ($634.39) -- limited-edition framed goal net from Pep Guardiola's final home game in charge of Manchester City.

- 'Pep Guardiola Champions 4-In-A-Row | Framed Goal Net - 1', current bid £528 ($706.66) -- limited-edition framed goal net from Pep Guardiola's final home game in charge of Manchester City.

- 'Pep Lijnders, Kolo Toure & James French Framed Photo', current bid £47 ($62.90) -- this unique framed photograph holds a special place in the history of Manchester City, having once graced the walls of Pep Guardiola's office.

- 'James Trafford Framed Photo', current bid £46 ($61.56) -- this unique piece of Manchester City history features a framed photo that held a place of honour in Pep Guardiola's office.

- 'Backroom Staff Framed Photo', current bid £52 ($69.59) -- a true collector's item, it offers a rare glimpse into the private world of the manager at the City Football Academy.

- 'Kolo Toure & Erling Haaland Framed Photo', current bid £71 ($95.02) -- this unique piece of Manchester City memorabilia holds a distinct history, having been displayed in Pep Guardiola's office.

- 'Pep & Pep Lijnders Framed Photo - 2', current bid £54 ($72.27) -- this unique piece of Manchester City memorabilia holds a special place in the club's history, having hung directly in Pep Guardiola's office.

- 'Pep & DRE Framed Photo', current bid £40 ($53.53) -- a rare find for any serious collector, this framed photo offers a rare glimpse into the private space of the manager.

- 'Pep Trophy Collection Framed Photo', current bid £282 ($377.42) -- this unique piece of Manchester City memorabilia is a true rarity for any dedicated collector.

- 'Pep History Makers Bus Parade Framed Photo', current bid £154 ($206.11) -- it offers an intimate glimpse into the workspace of one of football's most influential figures.

- 'Pep & Manuel Estiarte Framed Photo', current bid £89 ($119.11) -- this unique piece of Manchester City memorabilia holds a special place in the club's history, having hung in Pep Guardiola's office.

With 21 trophies across 10 seasons, Pep Guardiola is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential football managers of all time.

Pep Guardiola's football career has spanned across roles such as being the midfield maestro of Johan Cruyff's Barcelona dream team to managing top European giants. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Guardiola's career as a player spanned over 18 years, from his senior debut with Barcelona C in 1988 until his retirement from Mexican club Dorados de Sinaloa in 2006. He played as a deep-lying defensive midfielder and was famous for his sharp thinking, rapid passing, and ability to read the game rather than relying on physical strength.

He spent his first management job with Barcelona B in 2007 before moving to Barcelona from 2009-2012 where he built one of the greatest teams in history, winning 14 trophies, including the sextuple (six trophies in a single year).

After his three year stint with Barcelona he moved to Bayern Munich from 2013-2016 where he completely transformed the team's tactics in order to dominate German football. He led the club to 7 major trophies, including three consecutive Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals, the Super Cup, and the Club World Cup.

Pep Guardiola spent exactly one decade with Manchester City. Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

And to top off his career he managed Manchester City from 2016-2026. During his decade in England, Guardiola won 20 trophies, including the Premier League six times, the FA Cup on three separate occasions, the League Cup five times and the Community Shield three times. He also won the Champions League in 2023, following that with the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Italy have drawn attention to the possibility of appointing Pep Guardiola as their next coach after missing this summer's World Cup, a source told ESPN.

The auction will end on Sunday July 29th at 4 p.m. BST.