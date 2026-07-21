Emi Martínez considering Argentina future after World Cup final heartbreak

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Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martínez is considering his international future after suffering the heartache of World Cup final defeat.

The 33-year-old Aston Villa player, who picked up a winners' medal in Qatar four years ago, was devastated on the final whistle in New Jersey on Sunday evening as Spain wrenched the trophy from his grasp.

Now he has hinted that he may call time on his international career in the wake of that disappointment.

Emi Martínez won both the World Cup and the Golden Glove with Argentina in 2022 but it wasn't to be this time. Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

In a post on Instagram, Martínez wrote: "I dreamed of winning it again; I dreamed of bringing it back to Argentina and making history once more.

"Honestly, the pain is hard to put into words. Now I have to reflect on many things, see how to move forward, and decide if it's time to step aside.

"I am truly sorry. I gave it my all to help my country and my teammates."

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Martínez played every minute of Argentina's eight games at the World Cup, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals, one of them to England's Anthony Gordon in his side's 2-1 semifinal victory.