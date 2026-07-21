Investor group led by QPR co-owner Amit Bhatia in talks for Liverpool minority stake - sources

Klinsmann: The World Cup final will be an extreme mental battle (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

A group of investors led by Queens Park Rangers co-owner Amit Bhatia are in talks to buy a significant minority stake in Liverpool, sources told ESPN.

Liverpool are currently owned by U.S.-based Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

However, they are in discussions to sell a stake in the club to a consortium led by Bhatia, who is the son-in-law of billionaire steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal.

Sources told ESPN no agreement has yet been struck but any potential deal would be backed by the Mittal family. QPR confirmed on Tuesday that Bhatia had stepped down as co-owner and director after 17 years at the club.

Liverpool is currently valued at around £4.63 billion ($6.2bn), with FSG having bought the club for £300 million ($401m), in 2010.

A group led by Amit Bhatia are looking to purchase a minority stake in Liverpool, sources have told ESPN. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The company, led by John Henry, also owns the Boston Red Sox baseball team and led a consortium in a $1.5bn investment into the commercial arm of the PGA Tour golf competition in 2024.

FSG sold a minority stake in Liverpool to U.S. private equity firm Dynasty Equity in 2023.