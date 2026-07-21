West Ham agree £68m deal to send Crysencio Summerville to Al Hilal - reports

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West Ham have agreed a £68 million ($91m) deal to send Crysencio Summerville to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, sources have told the Press Association.

The fee is a sizeable increase on the £39m ($52.2m) reportedly bid by Serie A side Roma, with Manchester United and Aston Villa also understood to have been interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Summerville has three years remaining on his deal at the London Stadium but his departure has appeared likely since the club were relegated from the Premier League in May.

Crysencio Summerville looks set for a move to Saudi Arabia. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images.

Despite reported interest from United and Villa to keep him in the top flight, Roma are understood to have been closest to securing a deal, though their bid has been substantially bettered by the Saudi side.

Sources told PA that he will undergo a medical and pending final authorisation is set to sign a long-term deal.

It brings to an end a six-year stay in England for the Netherlands international who initially joined Leeds from Feyenoord in 2020.

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He scored 25 times in 89 games at Elland Road before moving to the Hammers after Leeds failed to win promotion in 2024.

He played 31 times and scored five goals last season as West Ham suffered relegation, with his performances earning him a place in his country's World Cup squad. He scored twice before the team were eliminated by Morocco in the round of 32.