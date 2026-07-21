Elijah Upson: Arsenal sign son of former centre back from rivals Tottenham

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Elijah Upson has joined Arsenal from Tottenham. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

Elijah Upson has signed a professional contract with Arsenal after deciding to leave Tottenham.

The 18-year-old centre-back, son of former Gunners and England defender Matthew, had been in Spurs' academy and is reported to have been offered terms to stay on after his scholarship contract finished at the end of June.

"It is a great feeling, really proud to be here," England youth international Upson said on the Arsenal website. "[It is] really nice to have all my family and everyone around it.

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"My dad signed here around the same time [age] as me, it is great to have someone with a good experience of the place, but at the same time, I am definitely looking forward to building my own reputation and getting started.

"When I met the guys here recently and met all the team and staff, it just seemed like a really nice environment. That was probably the biggest factor, an environment where you feel you can hopefully learn and get better as a person."