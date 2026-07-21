Aston Villa bid for Alejandro Garnacho loan from Chelsea - reports

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Aston Villa have made a bid to sign Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho on loan with a possible obligation to buy, sources have told the Press Association.

The 22-year-old has been told he can leave Stamford Bridge after a poor first season following his move from Manchester United, during which he failed to significantly impact the team's fortunes, and it is understood the player is eager to depart.

He did not report for preseason training earlier in July with both parties having agreed it is best he stays away from the training ground while his future gets resolved.

Chelsea are understood to want around £42.5 million ($56.9m) in any permanent deal for the winger.

Aston Villa have approached Chelsea regarding a loan deal for Alejandro Garnacho. Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Garnacho was told earlier in the summer that he is not guaranteed a regular starting place at Stamford Bridge and it was subsequently decided that he could leave, with clubs in the Premier League, Italy and elsewhere in Europe having expressed interest, as well as Saudi Arabia.

It is understood that a lack of playing time was the crucial factor and that relations remain positive between club and player.

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It is hoped internally that a deal can be reached as soon as possible for his departure.

Chelsea agreed a club-record £117m to sign Morgan Rogers from Villa on Saturday.