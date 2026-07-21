Andoni Iraola: Liverpool have 'obvious' areas to address in transfer market

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CHICAGO -- Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has said the club have "obvious" areas to address in the transfer market as he seeks to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

Liverpool have already completed the signings of defender Jérémy Jacquet and forward Víctor Muñoz. However, Iraola's squad still requires reinforcements following the departures of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté.

"I think it is difficult to say a number. When the market is open, you have to be always open to new options to improve the squad," Iraola said.

"There are obvious situations where we need to sign players, Winger for example, we definitely need to sign a winger, but there are other situations where we will have to analyse what the market gives you, what is the cost, how we also see the players we have.

Andoni Iraola has said the club have 'obvious' areas to target in the transfer market. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

"We have some tricky positions where we have injured players that we trust, but it is still not the ideal situation, so it will depend on a lot of things."

Iraola also addressed speculation over the future of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who will return for preseason training later in the summer after reaching the World Cup final with Argentina.

Mac Allister, who has two years remaining on his contract, has been linked with a move to Spain but the Liverpool boss has expressed his desire to keep the 27-year-old at Anfield.

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"I think Alexis has been one of the best players of the club last year and has done a very good World Cup," Iraola said. "It is normal that other clubs want our best players, our good players, it always happens in other markets.

"But I want to, also as other clubs want, I want to keep my good players. Probably I'm looking forward more to signing new players than the ones we have here."

Liverpool are in the United States for their Premier League preseason tour, where they will play matches against Sunderland, Leeds United and Wrexham.