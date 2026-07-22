World Cup final peaks at 60M viewers in North America

Open Extended Reactions

There are a lot of things that could have gone wrong during this summer's FIFA World Cup - a complicated logistical undertaking that included three host nations, 16 stadiums, 48 teams, 104 games and endless opportunities for controversy on and off the soccer field.

But in retrospect, a lot of things went right -- including record viewership numbers for Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina in the final on July 19.

The United States, Canada and Mexico spent nearly six weeks hosting soccer's biggest showcase and - at least for the most part - the action stayed on the field.

Fox said Tuesday that the Spain-Argentina final drew 38.937 million viewers -- including a peak of 51.685 million -- which easily set the record as the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in U.S. history, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Telemundo's preliminary numbers for its Spanish-language broadcast said the game had a total audience of 22.6 million, putting the total number of viewers in the U.S. at more than 60 million.

Star players like Argentina's Lionel Messi, France's Kylian Mbappé and Norway's Erling Haaland became household names across North America, television ratings remained high in the U.S. even after the Americans were eliminated and despite high ticket prices, most games featured packed stadiums.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave effusive praise to the host countries on Sunday.

Fox broadcast all 104 games in English on its platforms and American viewership remained strong even after the U.S. was eliminated by Belgium in the round of 16.

Spanish broadcasts on Telemundo were also a popular option -- even for non-native speakers.

Fox averaged 7.737 million viewers for the 104 broadcasts on Fox, FS1 and Tubi -- up from 3.588 million in 2022 and 2.77 million in 2018.

Though Nielsen's viewership numbers give a window into the World Cup final's widespread popularity, it's a challenge to reflect how many people actually watched since some viewed the game in group settings such as watch parties. In 2025, Nielsen expanded its out-of-home measurement system to try and get a more accurate count.

Despite a few early hiccups, stadium attendance was also strong throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"We have had a record number of spectators in the stadiums, almost 7 million," Infantino said. "We will have had, I mean the official figures will come out soon, but probably over 6 billion people watching it from home."

This year's 48-team World Cup field was the biggest in the tournament's history.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.