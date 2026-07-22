Rosenborg vs Manchester United: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, team news

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Manchester United's long road to pre-season recovery and fitness-building continues on July 24 with a visit to Norway where they will face Rosenborg.

Coming off the back of a 1-0 loss to Wrexham, a game in which Michael Carrick put out two entirely different XIs in either half, United will be hoping for an improved display. With pre-season goals revolving around fitness and team cohesion building, the result will not be at the forefront of Carrick's thinking... But it would be a boost to get going with a win.

It will be a tough prospect, though, with Rosenborg already 13 games into their domestic season, even if they are a modest 10th right now, purely due to their improved fitness levels and match sharpness.

Man United and Rosenborg have only met once before -- a pre-season friendly that the Norwegian side won 1-0.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on MUTV. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Friday, July 24, 12 p.m.

UK BST: Friday, July 24, 5 p.m.

India IST: Friday, July 24, 9.30 p.m.

Australia AEST: Saturday, July 25, 2.00 a.m.

Venue: Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim, Norway

Team News

Manchester United

United will continue to miss a long list of starters with a bunch of their World Cup stars still on their time off. Of the 13 United players to star at the World Cup, Lisandro Martínez (who hobbled off injured in the final), Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo were involved till the end and will be the last to return to training with the club. Amad, Tyler Fletcher and Altay Bayindir are back in training with the club and could be ready for selection (Fletcher played in the second half vs. Wrexham). Manuel Ugarte, meanwhile, faces a spell on the sidelines after an ACL injury suffered during Uruguay's group stage exit at the World Cup.

Benjamin Sesko remains injured as he recovers from the shin issue that saw him miss the final stretch of last season, and is therefore unavailable for selection, as is summer signing Karl Darlow. The goalkeeper had undergone a minor procedure while at former club Leeds United a few months ago.

Rosenborg

The Norwegians have doubts over the availability of Dino Islamovic after he missed the weekend's win over Start. They have no other injury worries.