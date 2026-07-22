Manchester United face backlash from support groups for season ticket restrictions

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have been met with a backlash from a number of supporter groups after some fans had their online season-ticket accounts restricted.

The club's official fans' forum, Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST), The 1958 and The Red Army are among the groups to hit back at United, who are aiming to crack down on the illegal resale of tickets.

However, the club's approach has been criticised for being too heavy-handed and led to concerns the constraints on the accounts could lead to the revocation of season tickets for many innocent fans.

A joint statement from the groups said: "Professional touting, automated purchasing and those who exploit supporters for financial gain have no place at Manchester United and deserve robust action.

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"However, that action must be fair, proportionate and transparent. Long-standing supporters who have followed Manchester United for decades, often across multiple generations of the same family, should never feel they are being treated as suspects without clear evidence, due process or a meaningful opportunity to respond to the allegations made against them.

"The current approach has created a growing perception among supporters of a 'Ban first and ask questions later' process. Investigations should establish the facts before sanctions are imposed.

"The club and its supporters share the same objective: ensuring tickets are used fairly by genuine Manchester United supporters while protecting the integrity of the ticketing system.

"That objective will only be achieved through trust, transparency, proportionate enforcement, better-designed systems and meaningful engagement with supporters, not by creating an environment where loyal fans fear losing relationships with the club that have been built over decades."

Manchester United declined to comment on the issue or the statement from the supporter groups when contacted by the Press Association.

Manchester United have faced criticism for their approach to season ticket cancellations. Photo by Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images.

MUST claimed at the weekend the club sent out "account suspensions and season ticket cancellation notices to thousands of supporters", adding they have been "overwhelmed with requests for help".

The supporter groups statement added: "The fans' forum has rightly called on the club to pause the issuing of further suspensions and to halt any cancellation of season tickets while meaningful discussions take place."

PA understands the club have requested information from fans if there is an anomaly on their account that is typical of the behaviour used by touts, and sanctions will not be imposed until those contacted have either responded or 14 days have elapsed without a reply.

No sanctions have been issued with the initial email and it is understood the club will reallocate any season tickets that are cancelled to those already on the waiting list or those with a cup season ticket.