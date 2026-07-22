Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea want Rashford

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is being tracked by Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but the club are loathe to let him move to a Premier League rival, while United are exploring a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's summer grades | Women's grades

Trending rumors

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford looks set to leave this summer. Rich Storry/Getty Images

- Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the situation of Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, according to iNews. United remain keen to offload the 28-year-old after his loan at Barcelona wasn't turned into a €30 million permanent deal, but there is some reluctance to allow him to join a Premier League rival. Rashford, who directly contributed to 25 goals in 49 matches across all competitions at Barcelona last season, is prioritizing joining a top club in the Champions League after dismissing interest from Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

- Manchester United are exploring a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Nicolo Schira reports that Los Blancos are now willing to listen to offers to sign the 23-year-old, who was previously viewed as a key player for the club's future project. Camavinga is one of several players to have been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, where it looks as though the club's hierarchy are plotting one more marquee addition in midfield after recently confirming the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

- Chelsea have had a £64 million offer to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott turned down, according to the BBC. The Cherries have reportedly set an £80 million valuation for the 22-year-old's transfer, as he is also being monitored by Manchester United and Arsenal. Scott entered the final two years of his contract this summer after making 37 Premier League appearances last season, and Sky Sports says he has dismissed multiple offers to sign an extension.

- Manchester City have entered talks to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, Nicolo Schira reports. An agreement in principle over wages has already been reached with the 18-year-old Morocco international on a contract at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031. However, reports have indicated that it could take a fee worth £85 million to sign him. City reportedly want to get the deal done quickly amid reports that there are two other clubs in Europe considering an approach.

- Chelsea and Manchester United are tracking Fenerbahce left back Archie Brown, according to TEAMtalk. The Blues have kept tabs on Brown, 24, for some time, and see him as a strong fit for manager Xabi Alonso's system due to his athletic ability. Both clubs have reportedly been in contact with Brown's representatives, with United viewing him as a cheaper alternative to Newcastle's Lewis Hall.

- Arsenal have opened direct talks with Newcastle United regarding a deal for midfielder Bruno Guimarães, The Sun reports. The 28-year-old has reportedly told the Magpies that he wants to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium before the new campaign begins, but there is still some distance between both sides regarding a transfer fee, with the Gunners currently planning to make an offer worth £60 million. Guimaraes still has two years remaining on his deal at St. James' Park and Newcastle want closer to £100 million.

Done deals

- Morgan Rogers has completed his record switch from Aston Villa to Chelsea. Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Rogers from Villa for £117 million ($157.28m), sources told ESPN, which makes him the most expensive British player ever -- surpassing the fee that Manchester City paid for Elliot Anderson this summer by £1m. Read

- Elijah Upson has signed a professional contract with Arsenal after deciding to leave Tottenham. The 18-year-old centre-back, son of former Gunners and England defender Matthew, had been in Spurs' academy and is reported to have been offered terms to stay on after his scholarship contract finished at the end of June. Read

ESPN sources

- Aston Villa have made a bid to sign Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho on loan with a possible obligation to sign permanently. The 22-year-old has been told he can leave Stamford Bridge after a poor first season following his move from Manchester United, during which he failed to significantly impact the team's fortunes, and it is understood the player is eager to depart. Read

play 1:25 Will Morgan Rogers succeed at Chelsea under Xabi Alonso?

Other rumors

- Manchester City midfielder Rodri is pushing to join Real Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Barcelona have made contact with the representatives of Athletic Club defender Aymeric Laporte. (Sport)

- Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is open to reuniting with his former manager Unai Emery at Aston Villa. (Daily Mail)

- Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is on the radar of Fulham, Valencia, and Benfica after he entered the final year of his contract. (BBC)

- RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa is attracting interest from Roma. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Galatasaray have made an offer to AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, but he is prioritizing a move to a team in the Premier League. (Nicolo Schira)

- Chelsea have entered the race for free-agent defender John Stones, who has recently been linked with Arsenal. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden is expected to stay at the Etihad Stadium this summer, with manager Enzo Maresca planning to make him a key player in the squad. (Football Insider)

- Real Madrid are open to parting ways with defender Raul Ascencio permanently if they receive the right proposal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AS Roma are interested in Chelsea center back Axel Disasi. (Footmercato)

- Everton are interested in Bodo/Glimt forward Jens Petter Hauge. (TEAMtalk)

- Besiktas are in talks regarding a potential deal for Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock. (Telegraph)

- Nottingham Forest have made a £30 million offer to sign Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande. (Telegraph)

- FC Como are keen on Fiorentina forward Moise Kean. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus forward Lois Openda is interested in a switch to Lyon. (Footmercato)