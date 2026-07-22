Roberto De Zerbi: Tottenham's transfer business 'not finished yet'

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Roberto De Zerbi says Tottenham's summer rebuild is "not finished yet" as he looks to shape a squad capable of competing at the top of the Premier League.

Spurs have already spent around £237m ($319m) in the transfer window as they attempt to recover from back-to-back 17th-place finishes, having only secured their top-flight status on the final day of last season.

But De Zerbi made clear further arrivals and departures are expected as part of a wider overhaul.

"I think we are building a very good team, with some very important new players, and we are starting the project in another part of the history of the club," De Zerbi said.

"Now we are inside the project, we are excited with the idea to build a very strong team. Now we have to finish, it's not finished yet -- our transfer market, in and out -- but at the moment I'm very happy, very proud and very positive."

Sandro Tonali has arrived from Newcastle in a club-record deal potentially worth £100m ($134m), while Tottenham also spent £85m on Mateus Fernandes from relegated West Ham and £52m ($70m) on former Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke. Martin Dúbravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi have also joined on free transfers.

De Zerbi's rebuild has taken shape across the pitch, with Spurs strengthening their defence before adding to the midfield, while attention could now turn to bolstering their attacking options ahead of the new season. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He believes the recruitment of these players has focused as much on character as quality, as he looks to build what he describes as a "soul" within the squad.

"We are all together to fight to reach the result," he said. "Of course, Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Senesi, Robertson, JP van Hecke -- all of them are very important as qualities of the players, but first of all as a quality and level of the person.

"When I want to convince one player I have to be able to come inside of their head. Tonali was very young when he started to play in Brescia and was a leader -- I think Tonali needs to play in a big club with big motivation.

"For Mateus Fernandes, this is a crucial part of his career because he needs a particular style of play to show all his qualities. JP van Hecke is like my son because I worked with him for two seasons at Brighton -- I know him very well as a character, as a personality, as a leader.

"Robertson can give us personality and the habits to win, to fight for the highest level, and Senesi, with his experience in the Premier League and his human qualities, can be very important for us."

De Zerbi took charge for the final seven games of last season following Igor Tudor's departure, guiding Spurs to safety, but admitted he had little time to implement his ideas during that period.

"It was totally different because the seven games at the end of the season you have no time," he said. "It's not the right way to push too much the principles of play.

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"Now we have time, we have everything in the right way, right place and the right position to work and to become better and better in the quality of play."

Tottenham are currently in Australia as part of their pre-season preparations, with De Zerbi keen to use the tour to build fitness and connect with the club's global fanbase.

"I have never been in Australia. It's very nice to go for the first time for me but we are going to work and to prepare for our best," he said. "It's important we go to play in front of our fans because Tottenham have fans everywhere in the world," he said.

Having earned early support from supporters during his brief spell at the end of last season, De Zerbi acknowledged the expectations that now come with a full campaign in charge.

"I feel a big responsibility because they loved me at the beginning in my time at Tottenham and now for me it is a pleasure to be Tottenham coach," he said. "At the same time, I feel responsibility to give results, to give pride when we are on the pitch and to build a great Tottenham."

De Zerbi insists his approach will be based on merit, with every player given the opportunity to prove themselves regardless of reputation.

"Football in my head is democratic and every one of them has the chance to show me if they are good enough to play, if they are good enough to stay in this big club -- name and surname don't matter when there is a ball on the pitch."

After securing survival last season, the Italian believes the next step is to improve the team's style and organisation as they begin a new chapter.

De Zerbi said: "Last season I think we reached the target of showing character, showing the right spirit.

"Now we have to push in the style of play, the quality of the play and the organisation -- this is an important part because now we are building our journey.

"To build a new team with the qualities for sure but with soul, with patience, with all the values we have -- because football now is not just on the pitch, it's not just with the ball, it's before, it's in private life. They have to be happy and proud to stay in Tottenham."