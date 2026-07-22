Spain's Gavi: Argentina players shouldn't be punished for World Cup final fracas

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Spain midfielder Gavi believes Argentina players should not be punished by FIFA for their actions after Sunday's World Cup final.

FIFA opened an investigation after several Argentina players and coaches clashed with members of the Spain team on the field after the final whistle. Gavi, who was an unused substitute in Spain's 1-0 win in extra time at the MetLife Stadium, was shoved to the ground by Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes after the Barcelona midfielder had stepped in to defend teammate Eric García. Paredes had seconds earlier grabbed Garcia by the throat.

"No, to be honest, I don't think they should be suspended," Gavi told reporters on Tuesday when asked about the Argentinian players that were involved in the fracas.

Footage also emerged of Paredes and Nahuel Molina hitting Spain's Garcia and Rodri, while Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala was also seen apparently striking Dani Olmo.

Gavi doesn't want Argentina players to be punished by FIFA. Getty

"I realise it doesn't set a good example for the children, but there's also that side to football that's a bit more violent," Gavi said.

"Perhaps the most logical thing, in my view, would be to send him off during the match and leave it at that, but as I say, at the end of the day I think it's all part of football and that's just the way it has to be."

Argentina had only one player Enzo Fernández dismissed after a second yellow card in second-half stoppage time. The Albiceleste were slammed by pundits for their aggressive play throughout the game and the lack of sportsmanship shown after the final whistle.

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Spain gave Argentina's players a guard of honor as they approached the podium to receive the runner-up medals. Argentina did not show the same courtesy as Lionel Messi and his teammates turned their backs when Spain lifted the trophy as the newly crowned champions.

"What matters are the values you want to convey," Spain winger Olmo said of Argentina players' lack of respect. "We're a role model for many generations, and I think they should be too."