Misa Rodriguez joins Arsenal after leaving Real Madrid

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Goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez has signed for Arsenal. Getty

Misa Rodríguez has joined Arsenal on a permanent transfer, the Women's Super League club have announced.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper arrives in north London after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Rodriguez began her senior career with Atletico Madrid and had a spell at Deportivo La Coruna before joining Real in 2020, where she made 215 appearances for the club.

The goalkeeper has earned 24 caps for Spain since making her senior debut in 2021 and was part of the squad who lifted the World Cup in 2023 with victory over England in the final, as well as winning the Nations League title the following year.

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Last season, Arsenal finished second in the WSL and reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

Speaking about her move, Rodriguez told the Arsenal website: "I'm so proud to join this great club.

"Arsenal is one of the top clubs in the world and I'm really excited to be part of the team and take on this new challenge. I want to help us compete for trophies and make more history, together with our supporters."

Gunners boss Renee Slegers said: "Misa is a top goalkeeper who has performed consistently at a high level for several years.

"As well as her technical attributes, she has great presence and communication on the pitch and we believe she'll be a strong addition to our goalkeeping unit, alongside Daphne [van Domselaar], Anneke [Borbe] and Isabella [Damm]."