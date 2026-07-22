Phil Foden signs Man City contract extension until at least 2030

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Phil Foden has signed a new contract at Manchester City, the club have confirmed.

The 26-year-old has agreed an extension that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2030, plus a possible one-year option. His existing deal was due to expire in June 2027.

"Committing my future to City means everything to me," Foden said, having made 369 senior appearances since coming through City's academy.

Phil Foden originally joined the Manchester City academy system at just four years old. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"Playing for this club is all I've ever wanted to do and it's always an honour to wear the shirt. It's not lost on me that I've been lucky enough to be part of a historic period with so many titles won, but we're always looking to the future and trying to win more."

Foden has returned to pre-season training after missing out on a place in England's World Cup squad.

After a disappointing two years after being named as the Premier League's best player in 2024, the midfielder has said he's "excited" to be working with new City boss Enzo Maresca.

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"When we had him in the treble season [in 2022-23] he was brilliant," Foden said. "His attention to detail, the small things that make a big difference, and even training with him at the moment, you can tell how good of a coach he is.

"I'm really excited to play under him and see where it goes."