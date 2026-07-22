Barcelona reach agreement with Club Brugge for Jesse Bisiwu, 18 - sources

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Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu from Club Brugge for around €8.5 million ($9.7m), a source confirmed to ESPN.

Bisiwu, 18, has agreed a five-year contract with Barça and will join up with Hansi Flick's team for preseason in the coming days.

As part of the deal, Brugge will also be due 20% of any future transfer.

Negotiations between Barça and Brugge have been ongoing for months after Bisiwu made it clear his intention was to join the Spanish champions.

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu this summer. Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Brugge had been holding out for a higher fee, but with the teenager's contract up in 2027, an agreement was finally brokered this week.

Bisiwu follows the €70 million arrival of Anthony Gordon to Barça.

The Belgium youth international will join the first team for preseason, although it has not been ruled out that he could feature for Barça Atletico, who play in the fourth tier of Spanish football, at times.

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Despite being highly-rated at Brugge, where he signed his first professional contract as a 15-year-old, he never made a competitive appearance for the first team.

Instead, he has featured regularly for Club NXT in the Challenger Pro League, while he was also part of the talented U19 side which reached the final of the UEFA Youth League this past season, losing to Real Madrid in the final.

However, as Barça's interest advanced and contract renewal talks stalled, he was left on bench for the semifinal against Benfica and the final against Madrid in April.