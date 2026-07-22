Man United go retro with royal blue 2026-27 away kit

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Manchester United have officially debuted their brand new away kit for the upcoming 2026-27 season, a day after effectively "leaking" their own merchandise in a stunt involving British rapper Stormzy.

The club accidentally/on purpose shared an image across social media of Stormzy wearing an unreleased blue United jersey while milling around in the stands at MetLife Stadium during Sunday's World Cup final, which most fans quickly deduced as being the new away kit.

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The full unveiling came the following day as United confirmed the new kit, trumpeting the arrival of a design that "revisits one of the club's most iconic away identities through a modern lens."

Manchester United / Adidas

Manchester United / Adidas

Specifically, the crisp, retro-tinged jersey is a nod to the royal blue third shirts regularly worn by United throughout the late 1980s, which themselves have been periodically revisited by the club ever since. The blue and red third kits of 2005-07 and 2014-15 are the most notable examples.

As well as being imbued with nostalgia, the 2026-27 shirt also features a wave effect in the material that serves as a visual metaphor for the River Irwell, which runs close to Old Trafford. The tricolor trim and classic Adidas trefoil also combine to lend an extra touch of class to proceedings.