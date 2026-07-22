World Cup glory sees Fabián Ruiz and Gavi gifted their weight in tomatoes

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World Cup winners Fabián Ruiz and Gavi have received their weight in tomatoes from their hometown after helping Spain win the competition for a second time.

Ruiz and Gavi returned to Los Palacios y Villafranca on Tuesday and were given a special reception at the town hall.

Continuing a tradition that began in 2010 when Jesús Navas was part of the first Spain team to win the World Cup, they were then weighed and presented with the amount of tomatoes corresponding to their weight.

Paris Saint-Germain's Ruiz weighed in at 84 kilograms (185 pounds), while Barcelona's Gavi checked in at 68 kilograms (150 pounds).

Los Palacios y Villafranca, located in Andalusia in the south of Spain, is known for its production of tomatoes, but also increasingly for producing top level footballers.

Despite having a population of around 35,000 people, the town has now developed three World Cup winners. Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

Former Sevilla and Manchester City winger Navas was the first, following up success in the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 with European Championship glory in both 2012 and 2024.

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Ruiz was also part of Spain's Euro 2024 triumph two years ago, although this summer's World Cup win was Gavi's first taste of silverware with his country.

After each World Cup and European Championship trophy, Los Palacios y Villafranca has honored Navas, Ruiz and now Gavi with their weight in tomatoes.

Fabián Ruiz and Gavi have competed in two World Cups together as teammates for the Spain national team. Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

Ruiz and Gavi returned to Spain this week after La Roja won this summer's World Cup in North America this summer, the crowning moment coming in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final.

Along with the rest of their international teammates, they took part in a parade through Madrid on Monday before heading to their hometown to continue the celebrations.