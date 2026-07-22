Morgan Rogers insists no discussion yet on 'cold' celebration at Chelsea with close friend Cole Palmer

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Morgan Rogers explained close friend Cole Palmer was "so excited" about his arrival at Chelsea but that the pair had not discussed the iconic 'cold' celebration.

Rogers joined Chelsea from Aston Villa for a British record fee of £117 million ($157.28m), surpassing the fee paid by Manchester City for Elliot Anderson also this summer.

Rogers and Palmer have known each other since they were teenagers, having played together for England at age grade level and then again in the Manchester City under-21s.

Now the pair are reunited at Stamford Bridge, potentially forming quite a potent duo under new manager Xabi Alonso.

And, speaking to Chelsea TV, Rogers explained that Palmer has been in constant contact with him due to his excitement.

He said: "I've known Cole since I was about 14, first in the England team and then we were both at Man City together.

Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer are both set to do the 'cold' celebration at Stamford Bridge next season. Getty Images

"So we've been speaking about this for a while that we always would love to have played together as an opportunity and for it to happen, we're both excited.

"He's non-stop ringing my phone, texting me, and I can't wait.

"I think that is probably the most special thing, playing with one of your best friends and being around him every day is something I am really excited about.

"He [Palmer] is so happy, he has never texted me that much in his life, he's not great on his phone, he's been great on his phone this week!

"He's excited, which is really nice for me as well, to know that that means so much to someone else as well, for me to be here, so I am really looking forward to it, really excited."

Rogers and Palmer have both been donning the now infamous 'cold' celebration and the prospect of a joint rendition has escaped nobody's imagination.

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The pair have not yet discussed it though according to Rogers, although he admitted he is looking forward to it happening.

"We haven't really spoken about it [the cold celebration] actually funnily enough, but I am sure it'll get mentioned at some point," he added.

"Hopefully we both can score loads of goals so that we both get chances to do it --looking forward to it!"

Rogers played on the right for England in the 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semifinal, assisting Anthony Gordon.

And he admitted that while he was on duty for England as they finished third in the United States, Mexico and Canada, he had conversations with Chelsea captain Reece James before deciding to commit.

Morgan Rogers spoke to Reece James about what life is like at Chelsea before joining the club. Luke Walker/Getty Images

"I spoke to Reece a bit more about it, obviously being a captain, being a part of it," Rogers continued.

"He just explained to me, the club what it is about, I wanted to get a feeling, a vibe for it, so I was asking him questions just about it to make sure my decision was right.

"The moment he started speaking and talking about the way it is and how the group is and the conversations he has had with the manager and what the club is looking to do moving forward, it was pretty much somewhere that I was really excited about joining.

"I think those conversations are good to have, especially with the club captain and someone that's done so well at the club and been there for so long and what he's achieved here as well.

"He's going to give his honest opinion, that's what Reece is like, he's always been like that since I have known him so he is a really good person to speak to, so I'm just really excited to get going."