Former Man United, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro joins Inter Miami

Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami have signed midfielder Casemiro as a free agent through the conclusion of the 2027 Major League Soccer sprint season, with an extension option until June 2029.

He arrives after announcing in January that he would depart Manchester United once his contract with the Premier League club expired on June 30.

"What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow. The project the Club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a lot to me," Casemiro said in a statement to club media.

"I'm incredibly grateful, and I can't wait to get started so I can repay that trust -- not only during the 90 minutes on matchday, but every day in training as well.

"All I can say is thank you, and I'll give everything I have to return the affection and confidence the Club has shown me."

Casemiro has joined Inter Miami. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Casemiro will not occupy a designated player (DP) slot on the roster. Inter Miami's three DPs are currently Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Germán Berterame.

Sources previously confirmed to ESPN that Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy stood among the clubs that contacted Casemiro in March before any formal offers were made. Inter Miami was always the player's first choice, sources confirmed to ESPN's Felipe Silva.

Inter Miami acquired Casemiro's discovery rights from the LA Galaxy, but the league will be reviewing tampering allegations against the South Florida team. A source confirmed that Galaxy filed a tampering claim to MLS.

- Lionel Messi returns to Rosario for rest after World Cup final loss

- Inter Miami's Segovia: Casemiro arrival would 'give us so much'

- Lionel Messi, Tim Ream, Seb Berhalter headline MLS All-Star Game roster

"While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation," a MLS statement said.

Casemiro joins after forming part of Brazil's 2026 World Cup roster, reaching the round of 16 before losing 2-1 to Norway.