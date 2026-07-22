MLS to investigate tampering allegation against Inter Miami over Casemiro transfer

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Major League Soccer have announced a review into a tampering allegation against Inter Miami in the signing of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

"The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete," MLS said in a statement.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that the LA Galaxy filed a tampering claim against Inter Miami to MLS regarding contact with Casemiro without first acquiring the player's Discovery Priority.

Though Inter Miami and the Galaxy have since reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority of Casemiro, the league will continue to review the claim.

"While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation," MLS said in a statement.

Casemiro left Manchester United following the expiry of his contract this summer. Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

MLS rules state that clubs can sign up to five players to their discovery list at any given time. By listing a player, that team holds the exclusive right to begin negotiations first without competition from other MLS clubs. LA Galaxy has discovery priority over Casemiro, forcing Inter Miami to acquire the player's rights from the Western Conference club.

"If a club wants to sign a player on the Discovery List of another club that has higher Discovery priority on the player, it may offer that club $50,000 in General Allocation Money in exchange for the right to sign the player," League rules state.

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"The club with the player on its Discovery List will then have five days (or three days during the Secondary Transfer Window) to either (i) accept the General Allocation Money and pass on the right to sign the player or (ii) make the player a genuine, objectively reasonable offer."

After reaching a settlement with the Galaxy, Inter Miami was able to sign Casemiro to a contract through the end of the 2027 MLS sprint season with an option to extend through June 2029.