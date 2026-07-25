Which South American players raised their stock at the World Cup?

Open Extended Reactions

This was a worrying FIFA World Cup for South America. For the first time, a CONMEBOL team failed to win a competition held in North America, and aside from flashes of Lionel Messi's Argentina, those South American teams that made progress often relied more on warrior spirit than outplaying the opposition.

The advanced age of the South American squads -- Ecuador aside -- is also concerning, and one thing is clear: there is plenty of rebuilding left on the road to 2030. Even so, the continent can always be relied on to produce talent, and these are a few South Americans whose stock rose as a result of the 2026 World Cup.

Gill is probably the biggest South American revelation. The giant keeper came into contention at the end of the qualification campaign, and his place in the starting lineup was in doubt right up to the start of the tournament -- and then he had to pick the ball out of his net four times as Paraguay lost 4-1 to the United States in their first group stage game.

The goals, though, were not his fault and after that, he was beaten only twice in the next four matches, and one of those came from the penalty spot. Paraguay's collection of defensive nightclub bouncers tried to keep the opponents at bay, but when the line was breached, Gill stepped up. He broke Turkish hearts in the second game, played a mighty part in the passing and dynamism, and carried a goal threat with his fierce shooting.

Paraguay's Orlando Gill became one of the more memorable goalkeepers from the World Cup. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

A late developer, Gill is 26. Curiously, he has played for two clubs with the same name. He began with San Lorenzo at home in Paraguay, then moved to the much bigger club of the same name in Argentina, where the excellence of his performances last year earned him a place in the Paraguay side.

He has surely run out of clubs called San Lorenzo. Gill has been linked with several clubs across Europe, but there might be a problem. He can look a little clumsy off his line, and does not excel with the ball at his feet. He might be a better fit for a reactive team -- such as Paraguay -- than one seeking to defend with a high line.

MATIAS GALARZA | Midfielder | Paraguay

Galarza drew some transfer interest during the World Cup. The 24-year-old left-footed midfielder has had a nomadic, unsettled career. After coming up the ranks with local giants Olimpia, he has bounced among Brazil, Argentina and MLS, where he last played with Atlanta United, on loan from River Plate.

But when settled, as he was with Talleres of Argentina in 2024-25, and as he has become with Paraguay, Galarza has displayed talent and versatility. He scored a fine goal to win the game against Turkey with a left-footed shot, and crossed with his right to set up Julio Enciso's strike against Germany -- a game where he also put in a highly impressive defensive shift.

His competitive nature was also on display -- perhaps a little too much -- in the 1-0 defeat to France, and he is now attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

Puerta, 23, was another midfielder who came out well from the World Cup. The youngest member of the squad, he was a late addition to the team, winning his place on the eve of the tournament after coach Nestor Lorenzo sought ways to strengthen a team well beaten in March by France's reserves.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

The coach became a big fan of Puerta's capacity to read the different phases of the game. He supplied defensive solidity to a midfield, including veteran playmaker James Rodríguez, linked the forward play with his passing and dynamism and provided a goal threat with his fierce shooting.

Puerta did not disappoint and was a standout on a team that could have gone further than the last 16. He has already played in Germany and for Hull City in England, and has now helped Racing Santander to promotion back to LaLiga. Bigger clubs could come calling.

PEDRO VITE | Midfielder | Ecuador

The Ecuadorian player who might have gained most from the World Cup is the 24-year-old left-footed midfielder Vite. Yet another graduate of the extraordinary Independiente del Valle academy, Vite spent four years with Vancouver Whitecaps before moving on to Pumas UNAM in Mexico.

But Europe beckons. Strong and wiry, Vite wins the midfield duels and has the knack of keeping it simple in possession. He is not a goalscorer, but has the potential to add more to the attacking side of his game.

After spending so long in North America, it is perhaps surprising that Europe has not come knocking earlier -- but maybe it is the result of his low-profile playing style, winning the ball and moving it on so discreetly that his contribution can be overlooked.

The World Cup gave him the chance to shout quietly, and the shrewd judges will have been listening.

The dynamic left-footer made four substitute appearances in Brazil's five games and has been in fine form since moving back home after an injury ended his time at Nottingham Forest.

There is considerable interest from the Brazilian giants Palmeiras -- where he started -- and Flamengo, as well as Zenit St. Petersburg are preparing a huge offer for a player who would ideally favor a move to an English club competing in the UEFA Champions League. And this would seem to be relatively risk-free.

He has already demonstrated his capacity to adapt to the Premier League, where he impressed in 48 matches (62 in all) until he suffered a serious ankle ligament injury. With Botafogo needing to make transfers, this is a story to watch over the next few days.