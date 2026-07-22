Lewandowski: Didn't see best from Yamal at World Cup

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Robert Lewandowski praised Lamine Yamal for helping Spain win the FIFA World Cup despite not playing his best football during the tournament due to injury.

Lamine Yamal entered the tournament with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the of Barcelona's LaLiga winning season. It initially limited his participation for Spain during the World Cup. He made eight appearances for Spain throughout the competition, with manager Luis De La Fuente managing his minutes in the first couple of games.

The 19-year-old scored one goal in 616 minutes played, and completed the most dribbles this tournament at 35. He was still a constant threat on the right wing as Spain beat heavyweights Portugal in the round of 16 and France in the semifinals, before topping defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the final.

"Honestly, no, we didn't [see his best this tournament]. The best performance, the best Lamine for me, of course, wasn't the last season, but two seasons ago, that was for me now the best version of Lamine Yamal," Lewandowski told ESPN.

"He's still young, he came to the World Cup after injury and he didn't play for like eight weeks so it's tough if you don't play eight weeks and you have to start playing in the world cup, then you don't have time for the training just from game to game. But he showed really good quality. The Spain players and the team helped Lamine and Lamine also helped the whole team. I think that this cooperation was perfect."

Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal were teammates at Barcelona, where the two played 127 matches together across all competitions. The Poland striker, whose country did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup, said that his time in Barcelona, which saw him also team up with Spain World Cup winners Gavi, Pedri, Pau Cubarsí and Ferran Torres, led him to root for Spain in the final against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

"I know a lot of players from Spain and I spent so much time in Barcelona with them, so I supported them a lot," Lewandowski said. "Of course, I know from Argentina personally only Leo, but I know that he won the last World Cup. That's why I support the Spanish national team because if you play with them, you spend a lot of time together then it's easier to support this team.

Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal played in 127 games together during their time together at Barcelona. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I was happy because I know they were ready to win the World Cup. They are very young and the future is in front of them."

After leaving Barcelona at the end of last season, Lewandowski joined MLS side Chicago Fire FC as a free agent on a two-year contract on July 29. He said he wouldn't play for another European team after Barcelona, which was one reason he looked at MLS as a potential destination.

Once he met with head coach Gregg Berhalter and visited the city of Chicago, he knew it was the right move for him.

"After I decided that I was leaving Barcelona, I didn't want to stay in Europe," Lewandowski said. "After Barcelona I couldn't imagine myself in any different team in Europe and that's why I didn't look in Europe, I just looked outside Europe. Two destinations or maybe even three, but one side I know that the next move would be for me in a different continent," Lewandowski said.

"After a couple of days that I spent in Chicago, I have to say that the city is amazing. The people are very kind and also the new teammates. They try to help me a lot and I appreciate it because the first days are so long. You have to organize everything. Also I have many things to do and in the end you have to also be focused on football because this is the most important. So day by day I still feel much better."

Lewandowski is set to make his MLS debut on Wednesday night against Inter Miami CF at Nu Stadium in Miami. He was expected to play on July 16 against the Vancouver Whitecaps, but the game was postponed due to unhealthy air quality from wildfire smoke in Canada.

"I'm ready to do this and try to help my teammates and new club take the next step, and also to win some titles," Lewandowski said.