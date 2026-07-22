Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho nears loan move to Aston Villa - sources

Will Morgan Rogers succeed at Chelsea under Xabi Alonso? (1:25)

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Alejandro Garnacho is on the brink of a loan move to Aston Villa from Chelsea per ESPN sources.

The Europa League winners have agreed a deal with an obligation to make the move permanent that will be triggered based on the number of appearances Garnacho makes for Villa.

Villa would be Garnacho's third Premier League club in as many years following his move to Stamford Bridge from Manchester United last summer.

The Argentina international made 43 appearances for Chelsea last season in all competitions and scored just eight goals. It led to him missing out on a place in Argentina's World Cup squad.

Alejandro Garnacho is set to leave Chelsea after just one season. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It's been a busy few weeks in the transfer window for Unai Emery's side. Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans have left for Chelsea and Manchester United respectively, while Switzerland international Johan Manzambi has arrived from Freiburg.

Sources told ESPN that Villa received £117 million ($157.28m) for Rogers, making him the most expensive British player ever.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.