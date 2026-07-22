Arsenal's William Saliba to miss extended period with back injury, avoids surgery

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Arsenal have confirmed that William Saliba will not require back surgery but will be out for an extended period.

The centre-back went off early in France's semifinal defeat to Spain with a back injury and subsequently missed their third-place playoff against England.

Saliba had been nursing the back injury going into the World Cup and there had been some concerns that he would miss the entire tournament. He went on to start four games in France's route to the semifinal before his back eventually gave out.

"Extensive assessments have concluded that surgery is not recommended, but William should now commence a managed recovery programme," Arsenal said in a statement on Wednesday.

William Saliba featured for France at the World Cup. Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

"William's rehabilitation will commence immediately, with continual management of his injury, and he is expected to be out of action for an extended period."

The 25-year-old's injury will come as a blow to Arsenal. He was an integral part of the side that won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final last season, making 50 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal begin the defence of their Premier League title on Aug. 22 when they take on Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium.