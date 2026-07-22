Wrexham Women secure historic win in Champions League debut

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Wrexham Women made history by beating FC Pyunik 4-2 in their first ever European fixture to book a spot in the Women's Champions League first-round qualifying final.

In a thrilling night at the Racecourse Ground, Jenny Sugarman's side beat the reigning Armenian champions in their debut in the competition after goals from Katie Barker, Lili Jones, Ava Suckley and Natasha Thomas.

Wrexham Women won their first UWCL fixture. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images

The Welsh side secured their spot in the competition after they clinched the Adran Premier League title for the first time last season.

FC Pyunik took the lead in the 11th minute but Wrexham responded immediately when Barker found the net just two minutes later to draw the sides level.

- Welcome to Wrexham Women's Champions League campaign

Level at the break, an early second-half goal saw Wrexham trail again but a sweet chip from Jones and a rebound from Suckley saw the Welsh side lead for the first time in the match.

Late substitute Thomas fired home in the 90th minute to secure the win as Wrexham celebrated their first ever European victory.

They will take on Latvia's Riga FC on July 25 to seal a spot in the second phase.