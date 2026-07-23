Alejandro Garnacho joins Aston Villa on loan from Chelsea

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Alejandro Garnacho has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan from Chelsea ahead of the new Premier League season.

Villa's deal for Garnacho includes the obligation for a permanent transfer based on the number of appearances he makes.

Alejandro Garnacho has signed for Aston Villa. Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Garnacho endured a disappointing year at Chelsea, after joining from Manchester United for £40 million ($54m). In 43 appearances in all competitions he scored just eight goals, and missed out on a place in the Argentina squad that reached the World Cup final.

Villa have already signed Johan Manzambi from Freiburg for a club record fee, João Gomes from Wolves for £34m ($46m) and Modou Keba Cisse from LASK. Amadou Onana, however, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) playing for Belgium at the World Cup.

Garnacho has swapped clubs with Morgan Rogers, who Chelsea signed from Villa in a separate deal worth £117m ($156m) -- a record for a British player.