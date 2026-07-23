Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool leading race for PSG's Barcola

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Liverpool are yet to replace Mohamed Salah, but they are reportedly leading the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola.

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PSG's Bradley Barcola is one of the most sought-after wingers in world football this summer. Maxime Delacroix/Anadolu via Getty Images

- Liverpool are in the driving seat to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, The Sun reports. The club are looking to recruit an established winger following the exit of Mohamed Salah this summer, and Barcola is high on their shortlist. The France international is also wanted by Arsenal, who missed out on signing Morgan Rogers, and Bayern Munich. PSG believe Barcola has a transfer value of around £100 million.

- Arsenal have made an enquiry for sought-after RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, TalkSPORT has revealed. While the Ivory Coast international has been heavily linked with a move to European champions PSG, it is believed that Arsenal haven't given up on the idea of signing him just yet. Diomandé favours a move to France, while Leipzig still hope he can be persuaded to stay at the club for another season. Diomande, 19, is under contract at the Bundesliga club until June 2030.

- Negotiations are ongoing between Chelsea and Crystal Palace over the proposed transfer of defender Maxence Lacroix, Fabrizio Romano reports. Chelsea are confident that a deal can be agreed between the two Premier League clubs, and there is a willingness from both parties to find a solution. Lacroix is keen on making the move after making his World Cup debut with France, where he played in three of France's eight games.

- Liverpool have made an initial approach to sign AS Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche, reports Sky Sports News. The 24-year-old has been with the France at the World Cup, but with the tournament now concluded, his long-term club future looks set to be resolved. PSG have had several offers for Akliouche turned down, potentially opening the door for Liverpool, who are said to have checked on his availability.

- Borussia Dortmund have improved their offer for Genk wonderkid Konstantinos Karetsas, Sky Germany reports. The total value of their new bid is just over €30 million, including potential add-ons, although an agreement is still yet to be struck between the two clubs. Dortmund remain confident of landing 18-year-old Karetsas, with talks progressing in the right direction.

play 1:25 Will Morgan Rogers succeed at Chelsea under Xabi Alonso?

Other rumors

- Manchester United and Arsenal remain locked in a battle to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott after Chelsea's bid for the player was rejected. Newcastle United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on signing him. (Daily Mirror)

- Fulham are in talks to sign Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García, who has worked with new manager Álvaro Arbeloa previously. (The Athletic)

- Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is set to pledge his future to the club upon his return from a summer break. Talks between the two parties regarding a new contract are ongoing. (Daily Express)

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- Arsenal are willing to entertain offers for club captain Martin Ødegaard. The Norway midfielder's transfer asking price is around the £75 million mark. (TeamTalk)

- Beşiktaş are trying to sign Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock, who is entering the final year of his contract on Tyneside. (The Telegraph)

- Roma have contacted Chelsea about the availability of defender Axel Disasi. The Blues are willing to let him leave the club for €20 million this summer. (Footmercato)

- Manchester City are ready to offer Lille €90 million for midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, having already agreed personal terms with the player. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayer Leverkusen have struck an agreement to sign Hoffenheim right back Luca Erlein for €2 million plus bonuses. (Sky Germany)

- River Plate have booked a medical for Ángel Correa after a €17 million package was agreed with Tigres. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

- Lyon have tabled a €3.5 million offer for Stoke City winger Bae Jun-ho. However, the Championship club are looking for closer to €6 million. (Footmercato)