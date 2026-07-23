Kylian Mbappé revealed as EA Sports FC 27 cover star

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Kylian Mbappé has been announced as the cover athlete for the video game EA Sports FC 27.

The France and Real Madrid forward has appeared on the cover of EA Sports' previous football gaming offering, FIFA, in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

This is the first time he has featured on an EA Sports cover since the gaming company lost the licence to produce a FIFA backed game.

Mbappé will appear on the cover of both the standard and ultimate editions of EA Sports FC 27.

He recently won the World Cup golden boot, scoring 10 goals in a run that also saw him overtake Lionel Messi as the leading scorer in the competition's history.

Kylian Mbappé will be on the cover of EA Sports FC 27. EA Sports

"To be featured on the cover of an EA Sports FC title for the first time is a very special moment for me," Mbappé said.

"It's an honour to continue my long-term relationship with the franchise in its latest chapter, alongside the players who have shaped its history.

"I can't wait for everyone to experience FC 27."

A gameplay trailer is being released by EA Sports on Thursday.

The full game is expected to be released in September.