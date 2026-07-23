Real Madrid's 2026-27 away kit first green jersey since Mourinho was last at Bernabéu

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After ending last term without a single major trophy for the second consecutive season, Real Madrid hope the returning José Mourinho can bring the green shoots of recovery to the Bernabéu and so it's fitting that the team have a new green away kit to match as they seek to return to winning ways in 2026-27.

Perhaps in testament to their evergreen coach, Madrid's new road uniform is a deep ivy green and white number -- a rare colour combo last used by the club almost 15 years ago, when Mourinho was last in charge.

The 2026-27 shirt is intended to give off an air of "luxury and heritage" and the pattern in the fabric certainly helps to add a little extra sheen to the design.

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Indeed, the repeating motif is a geometric interpretation of the Real crest while the club's initials "RMCF" are picked out and highlighted in a slightly lighter shade of green, "dot matrix" style.

Antonio Rüdiger, Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the Real Madrid stars to launch the new away kit. Adidas

All the trim is picked out in a slightly minty tone of white and, as you've no doubt noticed, Adidas have also affixed their classic trefoil logo to the chest, which appears on a Real Madrid away shirt for the first time since the mid-1980s.

Los Blancos last wore a dark green third kit during the 2012-13 season. It proved to be the last of Mourinho's first spell in charge as Madrid finished second in LaLiga, were beaten in the final of the Copa del Rey and went out in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. But, over a decade later, Mourinho is the man the club have turned to to get them back on track.

Federico Valverde, newly installed as Madrid's club captain, said upon joining preseason training on Wednesday: "I'm really looking forward to learning from [Mourinho], listening to every piece of advice he gives me and making the most of every second or minute of every training session I get to share with him and his coaching staff.

"I'm going to try to learn and grow as a person and as a footballer. He's a special person from whom I can learn a great deal. I hope it's a great season."