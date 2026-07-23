Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare denies forcing cancellation of training and agitating for a move away

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Tolu Arokodare has been linked with a move away from Wolves and has now responded to reports of tensions between the player and club. Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare has denied reports that he forced the cancellation of a training session by refusing to leave the pitch in an attempt to push through a move away from the West Midlands club.

Arokodare was left out of the squad for Wolves' preseason friendly against Maidenhead United on Wednesday.

A report by BBC Sport published on Wednesday said that, on Monday, Arokodare sat down on the pitch at the Wolves training ground and demanded that the club let him move to Serie A side Fiorentina.

The Nigerian international, 25, took to social media on Wednesday to address the claims.

On his Instagram page, he said: "I was very surprised and disappointed to see the media reports today, many of which are inaccurate.

"Throughout my career, I have always taken great pride in conducting myself professionally and maintaining the highest training standards. My commitment has always been to prepare myself as well as possible so that I can contribute to my teammates and the club whenever I am called upon.

"I remain under contract with Wolves, and my only intention is to fulfil my responsibilities professionally by training, doing my job, and contributing to the team in accordance with that contract."

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Arokodare has not endured the happiest of times at Wolves since joining from Belgian club Genk last summer in a £24 million ($32 million) deal. Across 38 games in all competitions for the club, he scored just six goals.

During Wolves' wretched Premier League campaign -- which ended in relegation to the Championship as they finished bottom of the table -- Arokodare only scored three times.

The Arokodare situation means new boss Cesar Peixoto -- who replaced Rob Edwards in June -- has a headache to contend with before Wolves have even begun their Championship campaign, in which they will be hoping to secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.