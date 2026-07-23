John Terry: Morgan Rogers would 'probably have gone to Arsenal' until Chelsea offer

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Former Chelsea captain John Terry has suggested that Morgan Rogers should have joined Arsenal over his old club, but that the numbers involved in his move to Stamford Bridge must have been too good to turn down.

The England international signed for Chelsea in a record £117 million ($156.4m) deal despite interest from the Premier League champions.

Arsenal beat Manchester City to last year's title while also reaching the final of the Champions League, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League.

Morgan Rogers signed for Chelsea despite interest from Arsenal. Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images.

Terry, who expressed excitement in seeing the former Aston Villa man lining out in blue rather than the red of Arsenal, said that Chelsea have the potential to ultimately compete for the Champions League with players like Rogers in their squad.

"He's obviously joined the club that's got the potential of winning the Champions League and has history of winning the Champions League," said Terry on Piers Morgan's show, Sports Uncensored.

"Hence he's gone for us rather than the red side of London.

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"To be honest, if you're him, you'd have probably have gone [to] Arsenal so the numbers must have been pretty big.

"I'm excited to have him. I think he's a good player. I think he's going to give us better than what we've got at the moment.

"I think he's a good addition to the squad and I'm actually excited to see him."