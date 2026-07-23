Real Madrid still interested in Manchester City's Rodri - sources

Open Extended Reactions

A move from Real Madrid to sign Spain's World Cup-winning captain Rodri can no longer be completely ruled out, multiple sources have told ESPN.

In recent weeks, sources had said that the Manchester City star was not on Madrid's list of potential summer recruits, with president Florentino Pérez having doubts over his injury record, and new coach José Mourinho favouring a different profile of midfield signing.

Rodri rediscovered his best form -- which previously saw him win the 2024 Ballon d'Or -- in leading Spain to victory at the World Cup, and some influential Madrid executives are now more open to his arrival.

However, ESPN has not been able to confirm that any negotiations have taken place between Madrid and City.

Rodri was named the World Cup's best player. Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Rodri turned 30 last month, and his progress in recovering from a knee ligament tear suffered in September 2024 had been slow.

Sources told ESPN that Pérez was a fan of the player, but was reluctant to pursue his signing, given doubts over his physical condition.

In recent seasons, Madrid have been hit by the problems of veteran players like David Alaba and Dani Carvajal in recovering from serious knee problems.

The midfielder had not been listed as a possible recruit this summer -- with Mourinho having named alternatives like Mateus Fernandes and Enzo Fernández -- and Madrid opted to renew the contract of Aurélien Tchouaméni, who plays in the same position.

But Rodri's resurgence at the World Cup, being named the tournament's best player after excelling in Spain's progression through the knockout stage including the semifinal win over France and in the final against Argentina, has seen the scenario shift.

Sources told ESPN that some senior Madrid executives would now welcome Rodri's signing, with one source naming director general José Ángel Sánchez and chief scout Juni Calafat as leading that change in opinion.

Mourinho's doubts have been rooted in his belief that a different kind of player would better suit the style of play he wants to implement at Madrid, sources said, but that is not viewed as an insurmountable obstacle.

Madrid have already performed about-turns on other targets this summer, having brought in Ibrahima Konaté and Bernardo Silva when they had previously ruled out their signings, with Mourinho's arrival prompting a shift in approach.

- Rodri reflects on path from ACL tear to World Cup glory: I want to thank myself

- Real Madrid 'win' 2026 World Cup with more goals scored than any other club

- Source: Italy sound out Pep Guardiola for manager role

The club would need to see departures from the first-team squad to accommodate any new arrivals, as ESPN has reported in recent weeks.

Eduardo Camavinga is the midfielder who Madrid would be open to moving on, although the club recognises that the France international -- who was left out of his country's World Cup squad -- wants to stay in Madrid.

One source said that Rodri's signing could help convince Camavinga to move on.

Rodri is expected to undergo minor surgery on a back problem this summer, a source said, although it is not expected to result in an extended absence.