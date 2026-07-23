Mateus Fernandes scores 'favourite goal' of his career just three minutes into Tottenham debut

Have Tottenham gone over the odds to sign Mateus Fernandes? (0:40)

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Tottenham's £85m ($114) signing Mateus Fernandes took just three minutes to make his mark on his debut, scoring a stunning volley in a 1-0 behind-closed-doors friendly win over MK Dons on Wednesday.

The summer signing from West Ham struck first time from 20 yards after goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray punched clear from a corner, sending the ball in off the post and into the top corner.

"It was my favourite goal of my career. By a mile," he said.

"I need to do this more and more times, to shoot outside of the box, I know that I can do it.

"This just gives me confidence for the rest of the days."

Mateus Fernandes was not selected as part of the Portugal national squad for the 2026 World Cup. Luis Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Fernandes' spectacular introduction was the standout moment as Roberto De Zerbi handed several of Tottenham's new arrivals their first appearances for the club.

The 22-year-old lined up alongside £100m ($134m) signing Sandro Tonali in midfield, giving Spurs supporters an early look at a partnership that cost the club a combined £185m ($247) this summer.

Both players featured for the opening 45 minutes before De Zerbi made changes at the break. Tonali impressed with his work on the ball while also using his experience to guide other players.

Former Tottenham defender Sebastian Bassong was particularly impressed by Fernandes' finish while covering the game for the club's channels, likening it to memorable volleys scored by Gareth Bale against Stoke City as well as Zinedine Zidane against Bayer Leverkusen.

"What I'm impressed about is the balance, the quality, the connection, the fact that he's looking at the ball -- he doesn't lose sight of the ball," Bassong said.

He added: "He's such a gifted player."

Martin Dúbravka was another summer arrival to get his first taste of action, replacing Antonín Kinsky in goal at half-time following his free transfer from Burnley in June.

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Chances were limited for MK Dons, but Dubravka was tested at close range when a header threatened his near post, reacting quickly to turn the effort over the crossbar.

The victory offered another positive step in what has been a summer of significant change at Tottenham.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Spurs have backed new manager De Zerbi with major investment as the Italian looks to reshape the squad following the departure of Igor Tudor.

Fernandes and Tonali have been at the heart of that rebuild, and while a behind-closed-doors friendly against League One opposition offers only an early indication of what is to come, Tottenham's new-look midfield has already provided supporters with something to get excited about.

Spurs will now head to New Zealand on Thursday as their pre-season preparations continue. De Zerbi's side face A-League club Auckland at Eden Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 4 p.m.