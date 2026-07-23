Italian Olympic Committee president against foreign coach amid Pep Guardiola links

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Italian Olympic Committee president Luciano Buonfiglio does not want a foreign coach to lead Italy's national team. Spanish manager Pep Guardiola is a candidate that Italy's Football Federation (FIGC) are considering for the vacant head coach position.

When asked about the FIGC having talks with Guardiola to become national team coach, Buonfiglio told Corriere della Sera: "The vast majority of our Serie A managers are Italian: the national team manager will have to work alongside them. They are talented, professional and a product of our tradition. Why exclude them?"

FIGC president Giovanni Malagò said that the federation would be willing to make a financial sacrifice to bring Guardiola, who is one of the most successful managers in football history.

Guardiola, 55, is a free agent after leaving Manchester City earlier this summer. Carl Recine/Getty Images

The Azzurri have been without a manager since Gennaro Gattuso resigned after April's World Cup playoff loss to Bosnia-Herzegovina that saw Italy miss out on a third consecutive men's World Cup.

Former Italy coach Roberto Mancini and Italy great Andrea Pirlo are among the other candidates the FIGC is contemplating.

"It's not a given that this [talks with Guardiola] will come to fruition," Malagó said.

"This [talks with Guardiola] is by no means a lack of respect towards other candidates, with whom discussions have already begun, and adding another name would in no way detract from the process."

The Azzurri have only had one foreign manager since their debut 116 years ago and that was when Argentinian Helenio Herrera took charge alongside Italian Fercuccio Valcareggi between 1966 and 1967.