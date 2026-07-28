France announce Zinedine Zidane as new coach, replacing Didier Deschamps

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Zinedine Zidane has been appointed as France's new coach, the French Football Federation has announced.

Zidane, 54, is one of France's greatest ever players, leading his country to victory at the 1998 World Cup, and won three Champions Leagues as coach of Real Madrid.

He has been out of work since resigning as Madrid boss in May 2021, and has long been viewed as the natural successor to Didier Deschamps.

Deschamps -- a former teammate of Zidane -- was in charge of France for 14 years, taking over in 2012 and departing after this summer's World Cup.

Under his management, a gifted France generation won the 2018 World Cup and were losing finalists in the 2022 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship.

Zinedine Zidane has returned to football with the French national team. Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Zidane will now lead France in this autumn's UEFA Nations League games, before they begin the qualifying campaign for Euro 2028 next year.

France are due to play Türkiye, Belgium and Italy in their Nations League group, beginning with Türkiye on Sept. 25.

In a glittering career as one of the most talented players in football history, Zidane won the Ballon d'Or and three FIFA World Player of the Year awards.

He scored twice as France won the 1998 World Cup final, beating Brazil in Paris, and then won Euro 2000.

In 2006, he was named Player of the Tournament as France returned to another World Cup final, where he was sent off for headbutting Italy's Marco Materazzi.

Zidane retired as a player in 2006 and went on to become one of the game's most successful coaches, winning three consecutive Champions Leagues with Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018, as well as two LaLiga titles.

He hadn't returned to coaching since leaving Madrid five years ago, but had frequently been named as the obvious replacement for Deschamps.

France were among the favourites to win this summer's World Cup, but were eliminated by Spain 2-0 in the semifinals, and then beaten 6-4 by England in the third-place playoff.