Fede Valverde eager to 'learn a great deal' under new Real Madrid coach José Mourinho

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde expects to learn "a great deal" under new coach José Mourinho.

The Uruguay captain joined Madrid in pre-season training on Wednesday after his country's disappointing group-stage exit at the recent World Cup. Valverde is excited to work under Mourinho, who returned to Madrid in May to replace Álvaro Arbeloa.

"I'm really looking forward to learn from him," Valverde, 28, told Real Madrid TV.

"I want to listen to every piece of advice he gives me and make the most of every second or minute of every training session I get to share with him and his coaching staff."

He added: "I'm going to try to learn and grow as a person and as a footballer. He's a special person from whom I can learn a great deal. I hope it's a great season."

The Portuguese manager has the task of getting the team back on track after back-to-back trophyless seasons under first Carlo Ancelotti and then Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa. Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

"What we want most is to win trophies this year," Valverde said. "We want the Real Madrid fans to be happy, to enjoy a year full of trophies, and to be proud of us."

Mourinho, who guided Madrid to one LaLiga title, a Copa del Rey and a Supercopa between 2010 and 2013 as well as three Champions League semifinals in his first stint, has named Valverde as team captain for the upcoming season.

- Real Madrid still interested in Manchester City's Rodri - sources

- Kylian Mbappé revealed as EA Sports FC 27 cover star

- Transfer rumors: Man United eye move for Camavinga

Valverde, who arrived to Madrid aged 18 from Peñarol, is looking forward to repay that trust.

"I feel really moved and deeply honored," he said. "Whenever anyone stops me in the street or within my circle of friends says that [captain] to me, it really fills you with pride and emotion. You think back on everything that's happened: the good times, the bad times... And now the time has come to be first captain. I've learnt a great deal from all the teammates who've been captains here.

"They've always given me incredible support, and I'm going to make the most of that to grow alongside the coaching staff."