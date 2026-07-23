Oiwa to replace Moriyasu as Japan coach after Asian Cup - reports

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Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu will continue through next year's Asian Cup and then step away, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

The Japan Football Association met over the coaching position on Thursday and local media reported that Go Oiwa, who has managed Japan Under-23s, will take over the top team after the Asian Cup.

At the World Cup, Moriyasu guided his team to the round of 32 before losing 2-1 to five-time champion Brazil.

Hajime Moriyasu will continue as Japan coach through 2027. Getty Images

The Asian Cup will be in Saudi Arabia from Jan. 7-Feb. 5 -- 24 teams have already qualified and Japan is among the favorites.

Japan will play in Group F with Indonesia, Qatar and Thailand.

Moriyasu took charge after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He guided Japan to the knockout stage in the 2022 edition in Qatar, losing to Croatia on penalties.

Oiwa had a modest career as a defender and played three times for Japan before moving into coaching in Japan's domestic league. He's coached the under-23s since 2021.

Former Japanese star Keisuke Honda said recently he'd be interested in becoming the national coach. Primarily a midfielder, he played 98 times for Japan and in three World Cups, the last in 2018.